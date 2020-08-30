BURNSVILLE — A 17-year-old Minneapolis boy has died after being shot in Burnsville.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Eduardo Avila Santiago and ruled the manner of death a homicide.
The Burnsville Police Department responded to the area of Burnsville's Wood Park Townhomes in the 600 block of 145th Street East around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 on reports of a shooting.
Officers located Santiago laying in the street with a gunshot wound, according to Burnsville Police Sgt. Matt Smith.
A lot of people were gathered in the area, Smith said, and many were leaving when officers arrived.
Santiago was transported to the nearby Fairview Ridges Hospital, police said, and later the Hennepin County Medical Center.
He died three days later from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner's office.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact investigators at 952-322-2323.