A truck driver involved in multi-vehicle crash on County Road 42 last Thursday had previously been disqualified from driving a commercial motor vehicle.
Barry Ishmel McReynolds, 44 of St. Paul, was operating a tanker truck carrying combustible liquids without the hazardous materials endorsement required by state law on his commercial driver’s license, the Minnesota State Patrol found.
McReynolds’ commercial license had been suspended in July for the same violation, but crash investigators said he continued to operate the commercial vehicle without proper license endorsements and drove while disqualified.
Three other cars were involved in the rear-end crash with the tanker truck, which occurred during rush hour Sept. 19 in the westbound lanes of County Road 42 near the Ottawa Avenue intersection.
Two people were transported from the scene with minor injuries, according to interim Savage Fire Chief Andrew Slama.
McReynolds told officers he’d been intending to turn right onto Ottawa Avenue when he noticed a car in the right turn lane. He then said he swerved back into the left-hand lane where he rear-ended the vehicle in front of him, causing a chain reaction.
Minnesota courts records show McReynolds’ previous driving-related convictions include speeding, failure to obey traffic control, no proof of insurance and failure to maintain parts and accessories in safe and proper operating condition on a commercial motor vehicle.
The Innovation Fluids LLC tanker carries windshield washer fluid and antifreeze products, according to the company’s website. Michigan-based Innovation Fluids LLC did not return voicemails requesting comment this week.