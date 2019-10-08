Updated at 10:45 a.m.
Savage Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with felony possession of a dangerous weapon on school property on Monday after Prior Lake High School reported the violation, the police department said Tuesday.
A student on one of the school buses reported that another student might have a weapon, according to a letter sent to families Monday by high school Principal John Bezek.
Police located the student off of the school campus with a knife and a pellet gun, according to the district. The letter says “at no time did the student make a threat against students or staff.”
Police also accused the student of misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor violations for carrying the replica gun on school grounds.
"The department commends the hard work of our officers and detectives for their diligence and swift action in determining the identity and location of the suspect, and the cooperation received from the Prior Lake High School," Savage Police wrote in a statement Tuesday.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information can contact Capt. Bruce Simon at 952-882-2606 or submit an anonymous tip at crimestoppersmn.org, according to the release.
This is a developing story; check back for more information.