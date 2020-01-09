The search for the Savage Fire Department’s new assistant fire chief is back on.
On Monday, the Savage City Council voted to hire William Bowser for the job, contingent on passing a background check and medical examination, but city officials said Thursday he had rescinded the offer he’d previously accepted.
Savage City Administrator Brad Larson said city staff will meet sometime within the next few days to plan their next steps.
City officials added the assistant chief position to the department’s roster in November after Fire Chief Andrew Slama proposed creating more leadership opportunities and increasing support for day-to-day operations.
His plan elevated the former full-time deputy chief position to assistant chief and added another paid-on-call deputy chief position to take its place.
Slama said the department will begin the hiring process for the paid-on-call deputy chief position once an assistant chief is on board.
The city received 14 applications for the assistant chief position, and Bowser was offered an annual salary of around $82,000.
He spent 11 years with the Mankato Department of Public Safety in multiple roles, including fire lieutenant. He also served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army.
The department currently employs around 38 paid-on-call volunteer firefighters. The city’s two fire stations are each overseen by two captains and one deputy chief.