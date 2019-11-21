A work van with ladders and other equipment loaded onto the roof overturned on Highway 13 in Savage Monday.
There were no injuries reported, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Responders were called to the scene in the northbound lanes between McColl Drive and Connelly Parkway around 11:30 a.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to Lt. Gordon Shank, a public information officer with the State Patrol.
The driver of the 2003 Chevrolet Express is identified as Olger Yadaicela Sanango, 24, of Minneapolis.