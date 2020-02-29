Updated at 1 p.m. Saturday
A 16-year-old male shot in the head in the Target parking lot in Savage on Friday remains in critical condition.
Investigators are following leads from friends and working to determine what led up to the shooting, Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer said Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called to Target around 7:30 p.m. Friday on reports of someone lying in the northwest corner of the parking lot.
Multiple witnesses reported hearing what sounded like a firecracker before seeing the body lying on the ground, Suerer said. Surveillance footage indicates the suspects fled the scene in vehicles.
Officers found the male bleeding heavily with critical head injuries. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he remained Saturday afternoon.
"We are trying to find out what happened," Seurer said late Friday evening. "We're still involved in a long investigation."
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Scott County Sheriff's Office and police departments from Shakopee, Prior Lake and Burnsville are assisting the investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.