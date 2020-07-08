The city of Savage will host a virtual town hall event this month to discuss topics related to race and public safety in the community.
The city announced the event will be held via ZOOM on Wednesday, July 22 from 7-8 p.m.
"Police Chief Rodney Seurer will share the Savage Police Department’s current policing and training policies and address topics such as professional standards, accreditation, and use of force," the city wrote in a news release. "Mayor Janet Williams, Fire Chief Andrew Slama, and Savage City Administrator Brad Larson will also speak on what the city has done and is doing to address race relations and public safety here in Savage."
Registration on the city's website at www.cityofsavage.com is required. A link to join the Town Hall will be sent the day of the event.
Participants will have an opportunity to submit questions using the teleconferencing platform's chat feature during the forum discussion.
In October 2019, the Savage Police Department hosted the city's first Community Conversation on Race event, and a second event followed in February.
A third Community Conversation on Race event is scheduled to take place virtually on Aug. 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.