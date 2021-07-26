A 24-year-old Texas man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a South Carolina man at a Burnsville hotel last week.
Sheldon Jeremy Williams, 37, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
On Monday, the Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Ricky Eloy Ramirez, 24, with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.
Burnsville Police say the shooting took place shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23 at the Burnsville Inn and Suites located near Aldrich Avenue and Burnsville Parkway.
According to the criminal complaint, Ramirez told officers on scene that he'd shot Williams.
Officers began life-saving measures, but Williams, who'd been shot six times, was declared dead at the scene.
Investigators learned Ramirez had come to Minnesota with his girlfriend and father two days before the shooting for work.
According to charging documents, his girlfriend told police Ramirez had started acting strangely the day before the shooting.
She said he believed "someone was trying to get him and was concerned about the government coming after him," charges state. She said she couldn't account for his behavior before the shooting and said he's typically "chill" and respectful.
She didn't witness the shooting and fled from the hotel lobby after hearing the shots.
Ramirez's father also told investigators about a behavioral change the day before the shooting — he said Ramirez started "acting paranoid" and believed his co-workers were talking about him and that someone was chasing after him.
Hotel surveillance footage showed Ramirez walking around the second floor hallway in the moments before the shooting.
According to investigators, Ramirez shot Williams six times when he exited his room. Williams did not appear to have a weapon of any kind in his hands before being shot.
When police arrived at the scene, Ramirez was standing on the second floor with a handgun at his feet.
While being handcuffed, Ramirez said "right door last end, they have an AR and they have 100 more," according to charges. When officers asked who'd been shot, Ramirez said, "him right there, I shot him."
Ramirez made his first court appearance Monday.
Dakota County District Court Judge Karen Asphaug set bail in the amount of $1.5 million without conditions and $1 million with conditions.
Ramirez is scheduled to appear in court again at 9 a.m. on September 30.