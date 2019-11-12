Rep. Hunter Cantrell, DFL-Savage, won't seek re-election to the House District 56-A seat in 2020, he announced this week. He'll instead campaign for fellow Democrat Jessica Hanson.
Cantrell and Hanson announced their plans at the party's Senate District 56 meeting Monday.
Cantrell, a freshman lawmaker and one of the youngest representatives in the state, flipped the district, which represents Savage and parts of Burnsville, in 2018 with a narrow win over incumbent Republican Drew Christensen.
Republican Pam Myhra, who served in the House from 2010-2014 before campaigning for other state positions, announced this summer she'll be running in 2020 to win the seat back.
Cantrell said he'll return to the University of Minnesota to complete his bachelor's degree after previously taking a leave of absence to undergo cancer treatment.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve my community in the Minnesota House. I’m deeply grateful for the experience I’ve had, and for the people who trusted me to bring their priorities to the Capitol," he said in a written statement Tuesday.
“I look forward to continuing to work on lowering the cost of prescription drugs, providing opportunities for every child to receive a world-class education, and making Minnesota a place where everyone can thrive.”
His political efforts focused on lowering the cost of prescription drugs, increasing money for education and banning gay conversion therapy practices on children and vulnerable adults, a proposal that passed the House but failed the Republican-controlled Senate.