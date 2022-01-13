Updated at 10 a.m. Friday
Residents of a Burnsville apartment complex are displaced after a fire burned through multiple units late Wednesday evening.
Burnsville Assistant Fire Chief Doug Nelson said six residents were evaluated by medics, but no injuries were reported.
Fire crews responded to the Glen at Burnsville Apartments at 13100 Harriet Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Burnsville Fire Department.
Upon arrival, crews found a structure fire burning through outdoor decks on all three floors of the complex's south building.
Fire departments from Burnsville, Savage, Apple Valley, Eagan, Lakeville and Bloomington responded to the scene, where fire departments worked for roughly six hours.
The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority brought busses to the scene to provide warm shelter for evacuees and the American Red Cross assisted with hotel arrangements for displaced residents, according to Nelson.
Residents of at least 30 units will be displaced for an extended period of time, according to Burnsville Fire.
Residents of an additional 40 units are temporarily displaced and expected to return once upon restoration of the building's heart and fire alarm system.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burnsville Fire and Police departments.