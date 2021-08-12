Bianca Gozola

Bianca Gozola

 Courtesy of B Photography

A garage sale fundraiser planned for later this month will benefit the family of a Savage toddler awaiting a heart transplant. 

Two-year-old Bianca Gozola was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy in March 2020. Bianca is the middle child of Nick and Laura Gozola, who live in Savage's Eagle Creek neighborhood. 

Brittany Seaburg, a neighbor and friend of the Gozola family, is hosting a garage sale fundraiser this month to support Bianca'a medical expenses. 

The fundraiser

Items at the sale will not be individually priced, according to Seaburg. Everything will be bought through a free-will offer with a $1 minimum. 

Local residents interested in donating items for the sale may drop-off items at the Seaburg residence at 9293 Creek Way prior to the event.

Donations — such as clothing, toys and furniture — will be accepted at the Seaburg residence from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. 

The sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Unsold items will be donated to the Salvation Army. 

All residents are encouraged to visit and shop the sale. For more information, visit the Bianca's Beats page on Facebook. 

Tags

Events