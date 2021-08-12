A garage sale fundraiser planned for later this month will benefit the family of a Savage toddler awaiting a heart transplant.
Two-year-old Bianca Gozola was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy in March 2020. Bianca is the middle child of Nick and Laura Gozola, who live in Savage's Eagle Creek neighborhood.
Brittany Seaburg, a neighbor and friend of the Gozola family, is hosting a garage sale fundraiser this month to support Bianca'a medical expenses.
The fundraiser
Items at the sale will not be individually priced, according to Seaburg. Everything will be bought through a free-will offer with a $1 minimum.
Local residents interested in donating items for the sale may drop-off items at the Seaburg residence at 9293 Creek Way prior to the event.
Donations — such as clothing, toys and furniture — will be accepted at the Seaburg residence from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26.
The sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Unsold items will be donated to the Salvation Army.
All residents are encouraged to visit and shop the sale. For more information, visit the Bianca's Beats page on Facebook.