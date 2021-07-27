The Savage American Legion Dan Patch Post 643 awarded $14,000 in scholarships to local graduates this summer, the organization announced.
The scholarships will be put toward college, technical school or vocational training.
This year’s recipients were Natalie Thoms, Evan Delain, Riley Martin, Jasmine Horrach, Laine Bottemiller, Alexis Bunnell, Andrew Bunnell, Alexander Munsinger, Kennedy Traxler, Abigail Tesch, Makayla Cizek, Elizabeth Casement, Marissa Loppnow and Thomas Ordahl.
Recipients were honored at the Savage American Legion on Sunday, July 18.