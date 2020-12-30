The Savage American Legion is asking for the community's support in collecting monetary donations for staff members.
The Dan Patch American Legion Post 643 halted all operations and furloughed staff last month in response to the latest state shutdown.
"In respect to transparency, I want to declare that our financial status and ability to meet our primary mission is under serious pressure," Post Commander Kevin Lindow wrote in a Nov. 20 memo announcing staff furloughs.
On Dec. 10, Lindow launched a GoFundMe page to collect support for Legion staff.
"We ask you to donate what you can to help our staff meet their needs during this trying time," he wrote, adding all proceeds will be equally distributed to staff members.
As of Dec. 30, the fundraiser had collected $2,320, or approximately 12%, of its $20,000 goal.
"I want you all to know I care deeply about our mission and about our people," Lindow wrote last month. "We will drive on and accomplish that mission. Again, I feel honored to have the opportunity to lead our organization out of this crisis and back into success, but I cannot do it alone. I need everyone in this fight and I look forward to serving with you."