The Savage American Legion Dan Patch Post 643 will hold two celebrations next week to mark the Marine Corps' birthday and Veterans Day.
A ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10 to mark the 246th birthday of the United State's Marine Corps.
Dinner of pulled pork, coleslaw, chips and pickles with cake will follow with door prizes and a happy hour to close.
The public is also invited to the legion on Thursday to celebrate Veterans Day. Cream chipped beef on toast will be served starting at 11 a.m. until meals run out.