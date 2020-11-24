The Dan Patch American Legion Post 643 halted all operations and furloughed staff this month in response to the latest state shutdown.
Post Commander Kevin Lindow announced plans last Friday to launch a fundraising campaign to support the organization's staff, but the details of the campaign have not yet been announced.
"In respect to transparency, I want to declare that our financial status and ability to meet our primary mission is under serious pressure," Lindow wrote in a Nov. 20 memo.
All but "mission essential" staff will be furloughed until the executive order expires in late December, and the Legion's kitchen will not operate takeout or delivery services.
"Through the tireless and selfless work of our members and especially our Post Commander, Nile Plapp, we secured federal and local government financial resources to curb the effects of our previous Spring closure," Lindow wrote. "However, given the circumstances of another month of closure, we are still in need of the community’s support."
"I want you all to know I care deeply about our mission and about our people," he continued. "We will drive on and accomplish that mission. Again, I feel honored to have the opportunity to lead our organization out of this crisis and back into success, but I cannot do it alone. I need everyone in this fight and I look forward to serving with you."
The Legion tentatively plans to reopen Dec. 19.