The Savage Economic Development Authority will allocate $200,000 for small local businesses and non-profits that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced Monday.
Eligible organizations have until Oct. 19 to apply at www.cityofsavage.com. The goal of the grant program is to help local businesses and non-profits that have not received assistance from other pandemic related programs survive the current crisis.
“The pandemic has had a substantial effect on our local economy, which is why the city has dedicated a significant amount of its Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) funding to help businesses and nonprofits recover,” City Administrator Brad Larson said. “But time is limited, so we are asking Savage residents to please share this information with local organizations that may need the help.”
This is the second round of business recovery grants issued by the EDA that targets local small businesses. Funding will range from $4,500-$15,000 depending on the type of business. Non-profits can apply for grants up to $10,000 to reimburse for eligible expenses incurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The eligibility criteria have been expanded to include licensed family childcare providers. Organizations can review the eligibility criteria and apply online at cityfsavage.com/business/economic-development/covid-recovery-grant-programs.
For more information, contact city staff at 952-882-2668.