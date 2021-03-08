Trees are now on sale online for local residents as part of Savage's annual Arbor Day celebrations, the city recently announced.
Now through April 19, residents of Savage, Prior Lake, Spring Lake and Credit River can purchase a variety of shade, ornamental and evergreen trees online at cityofsavage.com. Prices range from $29 to $62.
Trees will be available for pickup at the Public Works Department, located at 13770 Dakota Ave., on Saturday, April 24 between 10 a.m. and noon. Trees can only be ordered online; no trees will be available for purchase on pickup day.
Residents are asked to stay inside their vehicles and maintain physical distancing during the pick-up.
The city asks customers to enter the parking lot from Connelly Parkway and wait at the gate for further direction from city personnel.
Trees will be grouped and tagged by order and city personnel will load orders into each customer's vehicle, truck or trailer.