Savage's annual National Night Out event is canceled, the city announced this week.
The Nite to Unite celebration, originally set to take place Aug. 4 and then postponed until Oct. 6., will not be held this year.
“This is such a fun community-wide event, but large group gatherings are still discouraged and we want to keep our community healthy,” Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer said in a statement. “We are already looking forward to Night to Unite 2021.”
National Night Out is meant to build stronger relationships between residents and law enforcement, according to the organization’s website. Parties take place in thousands of communities across all 50 states.
The community-building event brings together neighbors, local law enforcement, public safety workers and officials to celebrate relationships, trust and working together for a safer community.
Last year, more than 70 neighborhood parties registered for the event in Savage, and around a dozen had visitors from the Savage Police and Fire departments.
In place to Nite to Unite, the city announced a new PorchLight Campaign aimed at creating a safer and more secure neighborhood.
"Participation in the porch light campaign simply involves turning your porch lights on nightly from dusk to dawn," the city stated in a press release. "Research has shown that lighting is an effective deterrent to criminal activity and can create a safer and more secure neighborhood."
The city is also launching a food drive and yarn collection event scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Savage City Hall.
Residents are invited to drive through and drop off non-perishable food items that will be distributed through the Scott County Community Action Partnership (CAP) Agency. Food items needed include:
- Cereal Rice
- Flour
- sugar
- Cooking oil
- Peanut butter, jelly and jam
- Pasta and pasta sauce
- Macaroni & cheese
- Canned tuna and chicken
- Canned vegetables and fruit
- Baby food
Residents can also drop off yarn for the Savage Rotary Warm Hands, Warm Head, Warm Hearts program.
Volunteers knit hats and mittens for local children. To date, Savage Rotarians have distributed over 300 warm winter hats to students at Hidden Valley Elementary.