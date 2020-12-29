The City of Savage plans to increase its spending by roughly $1.24 million in 2021.
On Dec. 21, the Savage City Council unanimously approved the city’s roughly $17.47 million general fund budget for 2021.
“I do want our residents to know that we do recognize that this is a significant increase of the levy and this was not an easy decision,” Councilwoman Christine Kelly said.
Some of the increase is due to a boost in funding for the Savage Fire Department, which will begin providing around-the-clock fire station coverage next year with full-time firefighters as it transitions away from the department’s volunteer staffing model.
The Savage Police Department’s budget will increase by more than $400,000, according to figures provided by the city. Part of the increase is related to two patrol staffers being promoted to sergeants. Roughly 38% of the city’s general fund budget is committed to the police department, with nearly 10% committed to the fire department.
The city plans to spend 17% of its budget on public works, 16% on general government operations, 12% on parks and recreation and roughly 7% on community development.
Wage increases explain much of the city’s increased expenditures planned for 2021 after a compensation study completed earlier this year found the city had fallen behind the market on paying staff.
The city also added a new street maintenance operator position to its payroll, and budgeted for additional race equity training and a membership to the Government Alliance on Race and Equity.
Home valuations Savage’s tax base growth of 7.9% drove a slight tax rate decrease of roughly 0.1%, according to Savage Finance Director Julie Stahl.
The median household property value increased by 4.7%.
Of the approximately 9,800 properties in Savage, property values increased between 5-10% for roughly 3,000 properties, according to Scott County. More than 600 property owners saw their value increase by more than 10%.
Approximately 1,360 property values decreased, which is 1,100 more than last year.
A house value at $375,000 in 2020 with a 5% increase will see it’s city tax portion of property taxes increase by approximately $71 in 2021, according to the city.