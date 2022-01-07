The Savage City Council will conduct its work session in a hybrid meeting format on Monday, Jan. 10.
The council will attend in-person at the Council Chambers, but city staff will be joining virtually, according to Emily Gunderson, the city's communications manager.
Members of the public may attend in person or virtually.
Details on joining the Zoom meeting are included in the meeting's agenda packet on the city's website. The meeting will not be live-streamed.
The council is scheduled to discuss development of the land at County Road 27 and 154th Street at 7 p.m.