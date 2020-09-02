A semitrailer featuring a 'Trump 2020' campaign sign on the southwest corner of 150th Street West and Dakota Avenue in Savage must go, city staffers say.
"This parcel had a large sign supporting candidate Trump in 2016 and it was not an issue," City Administrator Brad Larson wrote in an Aug. 28 staff memo. "However, parking a semi-trailer in a residentially zoned neighborhood is not allowed in the City's code and staff followed the code enforcement procedure to notify the property owner to remove it."
Savage Planning Manager Bryan Tucker said the city sent a letter to the property owner last week.
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Terri Dill, the city's senior planner, confirmed enforcement actions were "ongoing" but declined to provide additional details citing data privacy.
On Aug. 25, the Savage Police Department received a report about the trailer being vandalized numerous times. The estimated cost associated with damages is $2,000, according to an incident summary provided by the department.
Savage Police Capt. Bruce Simon said Tuesday suspects have been identified in the case, but declined to provide further details.
What are the rules?
Dill said the city staff has fielded complaints about the trailer and other campaign signs throughout the city. As of early this week, the city had received 17 complaints in total this election season.
The most common campaign sign complaint city staff receive relates to signs being placed in the right-of-way, Dill said, and an uptick in complaints is expected as Election Day approaches.
Local, county and state highway workers may sometimes remove signs in the right-of-way, she added.
Minnesota State Statues and the Savage City Code regulate the placement of campaign signs.
The city summarizes the some of the regulations as follows:
- Signs may be posted starting 46 days before the state primary until 10 days following the general election.
- Signs cannot be located within 100 feet of a polling place on Election Day.
- Signs cannot be attached to fences, trees, street or traffic signs, and utility poles or like items.
- Signs can only be placed on private property with the owner's permission. Signs cannot be placed on any public property, including but not limited to, city parkland or other city properties or buildings, along trails, sidewalks or public school and county properties.
- Signs are not allowed in public road right-of-way. Right-of-way boundaries can be located using Scott County's mapping application available at gis.co.scott.mn.us/sg3/.
Dill said Savage property owners are also welcome to call the city's planning department to learn more about property lines and campaign sign regulations.