Savage city councilors decided not to pursue a proposal to restrict the sale of flavored electronic cigarette vape cartridges, during a June 13 work session.
The idea was prompted by a letter from Katie Moras, a Prior Lake resident and early childhood educator, who encouraged the city to implement a vape cartridge ordinance, citing similar ordinances in Prior Lake and Shakopee.
The Savage City Council ultimately decided that it would not pursue the issue outside of a work session.
According to City Administrator Brad Larson, the council decided that it didn’t make sense to have regulations vary from city to city and that if an ordinance were to be put in place, it would have to be at the state or national level.
Survey
In Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools, a 2019 Minnesota Student Survey reported that 10.12% of high school juniors had used conventional tobacco within the last 30 days; 30% reported using e-cigarettes and other forms of non-traditional tobacco in the last 30 days. These statistics are both higher than the state averages of 8% and 28%.
“All the data clearly shows that all of the flavors are targeting youth and the vape numbers have done nothing but increase in that age bracket,” Moras said. As a teacher, Moras said the issue is important to her.
Results of a new student survey will be released this year.