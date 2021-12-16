In Savage’s Dufferin Park neighborhood, a Christmas Wonderland walk-through display at a local couple’s home is a hub of holiday cheer.
“We definitely love Christmas, and as my wife will say, we go a little crazy when it comes to decorating the front yard and things like that,” George Holman said.
That’s putting it lightly, Sandi Holman chimed in.
During the holiday season, lights go on at the couple’s “Christmas Wonderland” walk-through display at 5 p.m. each day at their home at 5293 River Wood Drive.
On Fridays and Saturdays, the Holmans join the evening festivities as Santa and Mrs. Claus, where they meet families and accept mail into Santa’s mailbox.
“It’s a direct line to the North Pole,” Sandi Holman said.
And, as long as there’s a return address, Santa writes back. Over 100 personalized letters were mailed back last year.
“This is kind of a neighborhood affair,” Sandi Holman said, adding neighbors have helped with decorating and writing letters.
And, since last year, neighbors have also helped the Christmas Wonderland become a platform to support local charities.
Sandi Holman, with the encouragement of community members, began inviting visitors to bring a food donation. Last year, the Holmans delivered around 1,100 pounds of food and $400 in donations to 360 Communities.
The last opportunity to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Winter Wonderland this year will be Saturday, Dec. 18.
The display is open daily from 5 p.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m. through New Years.
“We do it out of the love for Christmas and what it stands for,” George Holman said.
“We love seeing people smile and have a good time,” Sandi added. “Anything to make kids smile.”