Fairview Health Service's primary care clinic in Savage will close permanently Dec. 4 under the health system's plan to implement sweeping changes statewide.
The impending closure of two St. Paul hospitals — Bethesda and St. Joseph's — shadowed the loss of nearly two dozen clinic and pharmacy locations also announced this week.
The M Health Fairview clinic location in Savage, located at 5725 Loftus Lane, is among 16 clinics marked to close before year's end.
The clinic opened in the summer of 2012 and offers a range of health services such as family medicine, chiropractic services, mammograms and a pediatric walk-in clinic.
"Fairview Health Services is making changes across our system that will help us deliver simpler, more affordable, accessible, and equitable care, while responding to the evolving health needs of our communities," Fairview stated in a press release. "Our plans include consolidating or repurposing some locations, while also improving or expanding our services at other sites."
System-wide, approximately 900 jobs will be eliminated.
It's unclear if the care providers working in Savage will relocate within the Fairview system. A Fairview spokesperson did respond to questions before press time.
Last month, the Savage City Council approved donating $48,000 of their CARES Act coronavirus relief funds to Fairview Ridge's Hospital in Burnsville.
The allocation fulfilled a request made to the city by the hospital, which asked surrounding cities for help off-setting non-reimbursable costs.