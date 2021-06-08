The Saint Paul Growers Association farmers market in Savage is open for the season.
Around a dozen vendors set-up in downtown Savage on Sunday, June 6 for the market's opening day.
Beekeeper Larry Hill runs the Aspen Ridge Honey Farm in Lakeville with his wife, Arlene. He's been selling honey products at the Savage market since its inaugural season 22 years ago.
The couple's bee colonies are kept throughout southern Minnesota, including in Prior Lake, Elko New Market and Webster.
"This is my favorite market," said Hill, who credits a good relationship between the market and the city of Savage.
Raw honey sticks are Hill's most popular item for sale at the market, but his stand includes a wide range of products including candles, lip balms and lotions.
The market's opening day also brought a variety of vegetable growers including Adam Peterson, who sold asparagus, potatoes, radishes and other vegetables from his family's multi-generational farm in Harris, Minnesota.
Other vendors included Tiny Tink's Urban Farm, Angry Tomato Salsa, Great Harvest Bread Company and a handful of others selling fresh flowers and herbs.
Veronica Lundh with Tiny Tink's said the farm's exotic mushrooms are grown indoors in Lakeville. The farm's market stand also includes foraged mushrooms and produce at different times throughout the season.
If you go:
The Savage Farmers Market runs every Sunday from June 6 to Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is located at 4800 West 123rd Street in downtown Savage.
The market is operated by the Saint Paul Growers Association. The association runs over a dozen farmers markets in the Twin Cities area, including markets in Burnsville and Lakeville.