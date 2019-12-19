The Savage Fire Department got into the holiday spirit Tuesday with the release of a new video online.
The video, which runs just under two minutes sets flashing lights from several department trucks to the tune of a remixed version of “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” from “The Nutcracker Suite” by Arion and the song “Wizards in Winter” from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
Fire Chief Andrew Slama appears in the last few seconds conducting the light show.
“Happy Holidays from your local Fire Department!” the city said on Facebook.
The video was pieced together from several recorded clips of different combinations of vehicles switching on their headlights and emergency lights, said Anthony Miller, the city’s digital media coordinator.
They were recorded with a stationary camera for around 40 minutes late Dec. 10 when firefighters were together for some training.
“We’d like to say we have very coordinated and musical firefighters, but it came down to the magic of editing” — several hours of it, Miller said Thursday.
Then came viewings and critiques from other city employees to try to winnow the video down to a short enough length to keep people’s attention online, Miller added. The post was shared hundreds of times on Facebook.
The main idea was to show the human side of the fire department and city, graphic designer Katie Gieseke said.
“We thought this would be a good way to put Savage on the map, because we’re not the largest city in the south metro,” she said.
Slama’s conducting skills are somewhat lacking — he said he had no prior experience with it. But he had to call his mom about the project after she forced him to play baritone through high school, he said with a laugh.
“They did a great job with it,” he said of his city colleagues, “and we were just happy to be part of it.”