The Savage Fire Department will go another fall season without hosting in-person community events due to the pandemic.
Fire Chief Jeremie Bresnahan said the department is developing new ways to connect with the community this fall after making the decision to not hold open house events and the department's Halloween party.
Bresnahan said a rise in breakthrough infections is particularly concerning to fire department personnel who continue to respond to COVID-related medical emergencies in the community.
Holding-off on in-person events aims to keep the department's operations running safely, while also protecting community members from potential COVID-19 exposure, Bresnahan said.
Savage's other community Halloween celebration, the Halloween Bash, is scheduled to be held this year at the Savage Sports Center.
The party hosted by Savage Parks & Recreation is scheduled for Oct. 23 from 5-8 p.m.