The Savage Fire Department's long-awaited staffing model changes began to take effect this month with around-the-clock fire station coverage on the weekends.
On Feb. 6, department members worked the first 24-hour scheduled shift in the city's history. Under changes being implemented this year, 24/7 fire station coverage will be provided seven days a week as soon as mid-summer.
The change will supplement, but not entirely replace, the department's former paid-on-call response model, according to Savage Fire Chief Andrew Slama.
Under the paid-on-call model, the city's firefighters carry a pager and respond to the station as needed — there's no knowing how many firefighters are available at any given moment, or how quickly they can respond.
These variables — and risks associated with them — have driven conversations in recent years about changing the department's staffing model to something more reliable for residents and less stressful for department members.
The solution being rolled-out this year will allow the department to provide around-the-clock station coverage seven days a week by mid-summer without transitioning completely to a career model where all members work full-time.
Instead, the stations will be staffed with a hybrid of full-time and part-time firefighters.
Three full-time firefighters will be hired this summer, and the city's current firefighters will change their titles from paid-on-call to part-time as they're asked to schedule some of their shifts rather than only responding when called.
Three full-time captains will be hired this spring to build-out the department's command structure in anticipation of the change.
Both the full-time captains and full-time firefighters will work 24-hour shifts at the O'Connell Road fire station; typically from sunrise to sunrise.
The firefighters working part-time shifts will fill in any gaps, but occasionally, calling all the firefighters to the station like old times might be needed for larger incidents.
In the meantime, beginning this month, department members are scheduling shifts on the weekend to provide around-the-clock coverage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
"When we're at the station, we are ready to respond for that whole 24 hours," Slama said. "We are working on vehicles, working on the station and prepared to respond immediately."
The investment
Nine founding members established the Savage Fire Department in 1951.
Over the decades, the department's growth hasn't kept pace with the growth of the city.
In July, amid a sharp increase in medical calls related to the pandemic, the department had 31 active firefighters on the roster — four less than it had in 1965.
“The paid-on-call staff is suffering right now,” Slama told the Savage City Council during a meeting that month.
That evening, the Savage City Council embraced Slama's proposal to invest in a more reliable staffing model, and officials later adopted a significant increase to the department's 2021 budget.
It'll cost roughly $650,000 to implement the changes, according to Savage City Administrator Brad Larson. The expenses will be spread over the 2021 and 2022 budgets.
Looking back, Slama said the unreliable paid-on-call system never failed, but he felt they were moving closer and closer to the breaking point.
"My worst fear is someone calls 911 and we can't get a fire truck to their house," he said.
The system might've worked for another decade, he added, "but it also could've had a failure tomorrow."
Last year ended with a record-setting 702 calls for service. Annual calls for service have more than doubled in the past five years.
Slama hopes this year marks a first-step in better equipping the department to handle the challenges facing fire service; a nationwide decline in volunteerism, a renewed call for work-life balance and residents spending less time in their home communities only to name a few.
He said former chief Joel McColl once pinpointed the 1991 opening of the Bloomington Ferry Bridge as a turning point for the Savage community — a firefighter going to dinner or finding a job north of the river is no small problem for a volunteer fire department.
Both Slama and Savage city officials have expressed an interest in continuing to explore ways to best adapt the fire department to today's needs. Once the dust settles on this year's changes, they plan to take a closer look at the department's response times.
"This one change isn't a fix," Slama said. "It's an investment into the community, but it's not a complete repair."