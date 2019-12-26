The Hy-Vee in Savage sold to an investor this month, but corporate representatives said shoppers won't see any changes to their community supermarket.
The store and land sold for roughly $22.4 million to Exchange Right, a California-based real estate investment company, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
In addition to Hy-Vee, the company's portfolio of leased properties includes Walgreens, CVS, Kroger and Home Depot locations, according to its website. Hy-Vee regularly sells their stores and land and leases them back.
"We don't own all our real estate, so selling in these situations is a financing tool for us," said Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee's vice president of communications. "It allows us to have more cash on hand so we can reinvest and continue to expand."
Under a 20-year-lease, Potthoff said the transaction signals Hy-Vee's commitment to staying in the community.
The supermarket opened its doors in Savage in 2017. Hy-Vee paid close to $5 million to acquire the land and spent around $28 million to build the store, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.
The development includes a 98,000-square-foot store with a Starbucks, restaurant, pharmacy and express care clinic.
The store's opening prompted city officials to close Dan Patch Liquors and open the city-owned Savage Wine and Spirits store in a rented space within Hy-Vee's walls.
This year, city officials approved a new, 960-square-foot building to be built in a portion of the existing parking lot for the Hy-Vee Aisles Online drive-thru grocery pickup service.
Potthoff said the sale also won't impact operations at the city's liquor store, but the city might become a tenant of the new property owner rather than Hy-Vee.