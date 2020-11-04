Savage Mayor Janet Williams and incumbent city council members have won their re-election bids, according to unofficial results released early Wednesday morning.
With roughly 67% of votes, Williams is set to serve a fifth consecutive term as mayor. Challenger Kim Holler earned roughly 32% of votes.
Council members Christine Kelly and Matt Johnson have also pulled ahead of newcomer challengers vying for a seat on Savage's four-member council.
Kelly, a councilor since 2008, grabbed nearly 38% of votes and Johnson, first elected in 2016, earned roughly 25%.
Defeated candidates were Jason Blom, Brian Ewoldt and William 'Bill' Marx who took roughly 16%, 11% and 9% of votes, respectively.
The seats currently held by council members Bob Coughlen, first elected in 2018, and Gene Abbott, first elected in 2006, will be up for election in 2022.
Absentee ballots received after Election Day are set aside and not currently included in results. The courts and the Secretary of State's office will determine whether those ballots will be included in the complete official results.
Scott County Auditor Cindy Geis confirmed Tuesday evening that Scott County's unofficial results include all votes cast via absentee, early voting or Election Day voting before polls closed.