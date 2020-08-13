Five candidates will vie for two seats on the Savage City Council this November, and Savage's longtime mayor will face a challenger.
All local incumbents are seeking re-election. The filing period to seek local office closed on Aug. 11.
Longtime Savage Mayor Janet Williams will face Kim Holler in the race for the mayor's office.
Williams became mayor in 2004. She's served four consecutive terms, and is currently serving an additional term year alongside the Savage City Council in order to align with Scott County's even-year municipal elections.
Holler is currently an alternate member of the city's Advisory Communications Commission.
Council members Christine Kelly and Matt Johnson will see their terms expire this year on the four-member council.
Johnson was first elected in 2016 and Kelly has been a councillor since 2008. Both are seeking re-election.
The other Savage residents who filed to run for City Council by Tuesday's deadline are:
- William "Bill" Marx
- Brian Ewoldt
- Jason Blom
The seats held by council members Bob Coughlen, first elected in 2018, and Gene Abbott, first elected in 2006, will be up for election in 2022.