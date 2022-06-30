At its annual conference in Duluth on June 23, the League of Minnesota Cities presented Savage Mayor Janet Williams with the organization’s 2022 C.C. Ludwig Award for outstanding service.
Williams was elected to the Savage City Council in 2004 and made history in 2008 by becoming the city’s first female mayor. She was one of the early champions of SCALE, Scott County Alliance for Leadership and Efficiency, which was developed to improve services to Scott County businesses and residents, according to a press release.
Williams is an advocate for mental health causes and has championed the construction of a new intensive residential treatment center in the city. According to one of her nominators, she stands at the forefront of developing and communicating a better understanding of how mental health affects residents as well as city-employed first responders, the release stated. Williams is also a long-time volunteer for the state chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Williams has also served on the executive board of the Municipal Legislative Commission, executive board of the Regional Council of Mayors and the League of Minnesota Cities Mayors panel. In 2011, she was a Minnesota Women in City Government award winner.
The C.C. Ludwig Award, established in 1962 and presented annually, is named for a former League executive director and is the League’s highest award for elected officials.