Support for local businesses, reducing water usage and a library renovation are among the top initiatives to be supported by Savage’s share of federal aid, according to a spending plan adopted by city officials this week.
On Monday, the Savage City Council voted unanimously to adopt a spending plan for the city’s $3.53 million share of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Several projects included in the plan aim at bolstering the local economy and supporting businesses impacted by the pandemic.
Business grants, outreach efforts and new local events designed to draw customers to commercial corridors are among the initiatives planned.
Around $152,000 is planned to be distributed through business grants and $200,000 is marked for developing and launching pop-up events in Savage’s shopping districts.
City officials also support spending $125,000 for the creation of a neighborhood plan targeting downtown Savage. The project will include studying land use in the downtown area and creating a roadmap for long-term revitalization.
Community Park
The most expensive item on the ARPA spending plan is $950,000 towards a new irrigation system at Community Park.
During the March 7 meeting, Savage Mayor Janet Williams said she’d come to support the project after learning more about the overall benefits to water quality and the Credit River.
The new irrigation system, which will reuse water from city retention ponds to maintain the park fields, is estimated to reduce the city’s water usage at the park by 1.7-4.3 million gallons per year.
In addition to saving water, the infrastructure project will also reduce runoff and improve water quality, according to the spending plan.
Library expansion
Another high-cost item on the plan is a renovation at the Savage Library to expand meeting space.
Savage City Administrator Brad Larson said library staff, and several local organizations using the library, have needed additional space to grow and enhance library programming.
The $750,000 project marked for federal aid spending involves expanding the library’s front meeting room near the main entrance.
Affordable housing
Last year, Savage city officials named access to affordable housing a top priority for spending APRA funds.
Under the plan adopted Monday, $800,000 is set aside for future affordable housing projects, although no specific proposal is under consideration at this time.
“That’s a placeholder and we are looking at two different options,” Larson said in an interview.
Previously, city officials have discussed partnering with a local agency’s land trust program to acquire and rehab old single-family homes, but Larson noted the city’s options are limited in today’s market due to soaring property and construction costs.
Another option being explored by city officials would establish grant programs to help homeowners maintain older, lower-cost homes within the city; such programs exist across the metro in efforts to maintain a stock of high-quality homes at lower price points.
Mental health support and education is another item on the ARPA spending plan aimed at supporting those who were most impacted by the pandemic.
The city plans to spend approximately $80,000 to support access to mental health services — funds are also set aside to support mental health educational events.
During Monday’s meeting, Councilor Bob Coughlen said the spending plan is somewhat of a “living document” and there might be opportunities for adjustments down the road.
Local governments must obligate or spend aid funds by Dec. 31, 2024. Obligated funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.