Savage city leaders are preparing to convene a citizen's task force later this year to guide the city's work in addressing issues of race, equity, diversity and inclusion.
The Savage City Council signaled their support for the plans during a work session Monday. A resolution to charter the task force is scheduled for a vote at the council's regular meeting on July 6.
Under the proposal, the 10-20 member task force would work with a consultant for one year to evaluate city policies and practices and develop an action plan in regards to racial equity.
Once the plan is complete, the task force would dissolve and a permanent advisory commission would be established to advise the council on topics of equity and community engagement.
Emily Gunderson, the city's communications director, said some city staff and council members would serve on the task force, but the majority of its members would be local residents.
During Monday's meeting, Savage resident Seema Pothini urged city officials to act with a sense of urgency.
Under the city's proposed timeline, the task force would convene December 2021 and the advisory commission would launch afterwards in February 2023.
"BIPOC residents have been waiting for so long to feel represented and have their voices heard," Pothini told the council. "We need a sense of urgency and priority."
According to Pothini, there's been "overwhelming" support for a city-wide commission since city officials began hosting conversations around race in the community a few years ago.
'The community is looking for this'
In September 2019, the city hosted its first community conversation on race event at the McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center.
At the event, residents gathered alongside local police, city and school representatives and neighbors to share and listen to stories of racism and imagine ways to promote positive change in Savage.
A month before the event, Andrain Roach, the city's fire chief, resigned after only three months on the job. Among other reasonings, Roach cited feeling singled out in the workplace because of his race, according to a resignation letter obtained and published by the Savage Pacer.
In the aftermath, residents raised concerns with city officials about the resignation, but officials declined to comment on the contents of the letter citing personnel privacy.
In October 2019, days after the first community conversation on race event, residents were outraged when racist graffiti marked the streets of the city's Dufferin Park neighborhood. The neighborhood awoke to find a racist slur spray-painted on the street and in a family's private driveway.
In February 2020, the city again held a community conversation on race event to gather feedback on dismantling racism and creating a safe environment for all residents. Approximately 100 residents gathered for the discussion hosted by the Savage Police Department.
After the death of George Floyd, the city hosted a virtual town hall event in July to discuss and answer questions surrounding race and policing in Savage.
Days later, at the annual city council retreat in late-July, City Administrator Brad Larson brought forth several ideas for moving forward with racial equity work in Savage.
He said the city hadn't successfully recruited a diverse staff to reflect the community, and some city staffers had provided negative feedback after participating in a workplace equity training.
"People need to have a passion for this," he said. "I don't know where we stand with that."
Larson presented several ideas to the council, including a task force, establishing a commission and hiring a staff member dedicated to equity issues.
Councilman Bob Coughlen said the recommendations seemed "over the top."
"Before we jump on the 'fix it, fix it, fix it' bandwagon, I've got to know there's a problem," he said.
"There's a lot of stuff that we're not seeing because we don't have the lens to look through," Larson countered, stating Savage wasn't "ahead of the curve" on racial equity work.
Following the retreat, the city held a third community conversation on race event in August and the council approved joining the Government Alliance on Race and Equity.
In October, at a work session, Larson once again raised the idea of forming a task force or commission.
"I personally don't want another commission to be a knee jerk reaction to what's been going on in the news today," Coughlen said, calling the concept "reactive."
Last month, at the council's annual retreat, the idea of a commission once again landed on the agenda nearly one year since their first discussion.
"We think the community is looking for this," Larson said, urging the council to enlist outside help.
Moving forward
At the work session this week, Gunderson presented a detailed plan for establishing the task force and commission.
The council unanimously supported moving forward, and officials say they'll explore shortening the timeline to convene the task force earlier than December.
In an interview Tuesday, Coughlen said he supports the task force despite his comments over the past year.
“I’m not a naysayer — I don’t want to get everybody worked up and go down the wrong path and get nothing done," he said. "I would rather do it for the right reasons and do it in the right way.”
While Coughlen said he supports the task force's work to further identify problems within the city, he's waiting to see what the task force comes up with before deciding whether or not he'll support the ongoing commission.
“I’m hoping this task force will help me with that next question of, ‘what can I do?'" he said.
Gunderson said the city would lean on its existing relationships within the community to begin recruitment for the task force, which would be named the REDI task force; an acronym for race, equity, diversity and inclusion.
Under the city's plan, the REDI task force would meet at least once a month during its years-long work and host opportunities for public engagement in the development of the city's racial equity action plan.