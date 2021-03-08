Mediacom users in Savage are unable to watch KARE 11 after TEGNA Inc's local stations were blocked following failed contract negotiations between the two companies.
Emily Gunderson, Savage's communications director, is representing the city's stance on the issue in a letter she's writing to Minnesota's federal lawmakers.
Savage officials are arguing for changes to the "retransmission consent" language in federal law that allows station owners to cause a blackout if contract negotiations fail.
Under The Communications Act, a television station give its consent to a cable system or other multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) to carry its broadcast signal, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
"Television stations and cable systems, as well as satellite carriers, negotiate for this 'retransmission consent' and money or other consideration is generally exchanged between the parties in these private negotiations," the FCC's website states. "If the parties do not produce an agreement in time, they may decide to extend the existing agreement, which means they would continue to carry the stations during their negotiations. If they do not reach an agreement, then the cable system or other MVPD must stop offering the stations to their subscribers."
According to Mediacom, TEGNA ordered the television company to stop carrying its stations following their contract expiration on Dec. 31, 2020.
Savage Mayor Janet Williams, a Mediacom user, said she's "dissatisfied" with the inability to access NBC and is seeking state and FCC regulations to facilitate negotiations.
“The customers shouldn't, in essence, be held hostage because two corporations aren’t reaching an agreement,” Gunderson told the Savage Pacer. “That doesn't seem like it’s a very consumer friendly policy or law.”
In a statement on its website, Mediacom called TEGNA's financial demands "outrageous" and "unacceptable."
"In light of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, we feel these hefty increases are especially uncalled for and unjustified," Mediacom's statement reads, adding significant cost increases would be absorbed by consumers.
In statement to the Savage Pacer, a KARE 11 spokesperson said Mediacom refused to reach a "fair, market-based agreement."
"Over the past few years, we’ve reached multi-year deals with cable and satellite companies in our area," the statement reads. "Those providers all felt that they were able to reach a fair deal with us while continuing to offer value to their subscribers."
"There is no reason why this negotiation with Mediacom should be different and we are disappointed that Mediacom has, thus far, refused to reach an agreement," the statement concluded.