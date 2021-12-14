The Savage Police Department's investigation into a racist viral video involving local teenagers concluded this week, police confirmed.
The Scott County Attorney's Office, who received the investigation report Tuesday, will review the findings and decide whether or not to move forward with criminal charges, according to a press release from Savage Police.
Savage Police began their investigation in early November when a video surfaced on social media of a Prior Lake High School student allegedly targeting a Black classmate with racial slurs and urging the student to take their own life.
Police have not detailed the nature of the findings included in their report.
On Thursday, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools and the cities of Savage, Prior Lake and Credit River are set to host the first community event centered around racial equity and healing since the video went viral in November.
Emily Gunderson, Savage's communications manager, said the city plans to hold similar events monthly.