Officer Robert Calvin of the Savage Police Department died March 30 following a battle with cancer, the department announced Tuesday morning.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda, and their two children; a 10-year-old daughter and 1-month old son.
Calvin joined the Savage Police Department in 2012.
He worked on a variety of specialized assignments over the years, such as crime scene technician, field training officer, property room technician and with the department’s predatory offender registration team.
He is also remembered for his involvement in community events, such as the Citizen's Academy, Tip a Cop fundraiser event, Prior Lake Polar Plunge and Law Enforcement Torch Run.
In 2018, Calvin was named Savage Officer of the Year. At the time, Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer described him as someone who "truly embodies the meaning of a team player" and is "always willing to go above and beyond" to help others.
Calvin also received the department’s Life Saving Award five times.
Last year, he received the Morris A. Miller Health Hero award for his actions saving a man's life in Credit River Township.
"Robert was a true mentor to those who joined our police department family," the department wrote in a statement. "He was knowledgeable, optimistic, friendly and always gave sound advice. He had a wonderful personality and was highly respected and admired by all of his colleagues."