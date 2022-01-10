Local cities are implementing stricter COVID-19 protocols amid a surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant.
Fire stations in Prior Lake were closed to non-emergency business beginning Friday, Jan. 7, according to Prior Lake Fire Chief Rick Steinhaus.
Steinhaus said emergency services will continue without disruption, but the enhanced station protocols come amid a spike in cases within the department.
Firefighter training is temporarily suspended and the stations are closed to visitors and non-essential departmental uses.
In Savage, new vaccination policies effectively require booster shots for eligible city employees.
On Friday, Savage City Administrator Brad Larson sent a memo to city staff outlining changes to the city's preparedness plan. Employees have been required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing since early October.
The change announced this month further defines "fully vaccinated" to include a booster shot.
Under the city's updated policy, employees are required to resubmit information regarding their vaccination status. A booster shot will be required for anyone vaccinated with a two-dose series more than 6 months ago. For recipients of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster shot is required after two months.
On Thursday, the city plans to host an employee vaccination clinic.
Other protocols being reintroduced this month include additional remote work flexibility, virtual meetings and enhanced social distancing.
On Monday, the city announced it would delay Tuesday's meeting of the city's Race, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion task force until later this month due to COVID-19.