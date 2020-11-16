The City of Savage will provide water to Credit River Township residents under a cooperative agreement approved by city officials this month.
Savage City Engineer Seng Thongvanh said the agreement is a culmination of years, if not decades, of planning decisions related to developments in south Savage and Credit River Township's plans to soon become a city.
In July, the Credit River Town Board unanimously approved a resolution to petition state authorities to initiate the formal process of changing their township to a city.
Organized in 1858, Credit River's population today is nearing 6,000 residents and officials anticipate development to accelerate in the next decade.
Chris Kostik, town board chair, said becoming a city allows the community to facilitate and guide Credit River's growth and development, and creates a financially sustainable path forward with access to state and federal aid.
Preserving community history and locking in the town's borders is a main objective, Kostik said in an interview this summer.
Sanitary sewer and waterman systems in south Savage were built with additional capacity to allow for future connections to Credit River.
The cooperative agreement, which the Savage City Council unanimously approved, sets forth a plan for Savage to provide Credit River water for ten years with a two-year notice required if either city wishes to terminate the agreement.
Credit River will be responsible for installing and maintaining its property metering equipment.
Water will cost Credit River $4.24 per 1,000 gallons, according to the agreement. For sanitary sewer, the city will charge $4.45 per 1,000 gallons. The rates will be adjusted annually to align with the city's fee schedule.
Thongvanh said the city is expecting to provide about 100,000 gallons to Credit River per day, but it could go as high as 200,000 gallons per day.
City officials say Savage isn't dependent on these funds, but it will help the city recover costs associated with purchasing water from Burnsville.
Savage currently obtains 690 million gallons of water annually from Burnsville at a rate of $1.38 per 1,000 gallons.
Thongvanh said Savage usually uses about 2 million gallons per day in the winter months. The city's water usage peaks at 8 million gallons per day, which typically only happens on two or three days in the summer months.
Supplying water to Credit River isn't pushing the limits of Savage's water capacity.
In 2040, city staff estimates Savage will use 10.4 million gallons of water per day. Even at those levels, Thongvanh estimates around 500,000 gallons of water would be left over each day after providing 200,000 daily gallons to Credit River.
Imagining a scenario where Savage can no longer receive water from Burnsville, Councilmember Christine Kelly asked if the new infrastructure could ever be reversed.
"If Credit River or another community to the south had the ability to drill a well at a cheaper cost would we be able to reverse some of these pipes and get our water from them?" she asked at the Nov. 2 meeting.
It's not out of the realm of possibility, Thongvanh said, but would require a little more work and equipment considering Credit River sits at a lower elevation.