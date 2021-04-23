Savage’s annual recycling day event will be held Saturday, May 1.
The city-hosted event is available to all residents of Savage and Credit River. Proof of address, such as a valid driver’s license, is required of attendees.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. until noon at Savage Community Park, 13500 Dakota Avenue South.
No vehicles larger than a pickup truck and no trailers larger than 8 x 12 feet are allowed. Payment is accepted in cash or checks.
Yard waste, appliances, electronics and various other items are accepted during the event.
Garbage is accepted at $25 per carload and $45 per truck or trailer load.
To view a complete listing of accepted items and costs, visit www.cityofsavage.com.