Savage Recycling Day
Members of the Savage Rotary Club stand by to help a resident unload household items to donate to Bridging, Inc., which assists families in transition, during the Savage Recycling Day event in 2012.

Savage’s annual recycling day event will be held Saturday, May 1.

The city-hosted event is available to all residents of Savage and Credit River. Proof of address, such as a valid driver’s license, is required of attendees.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. until noon at Savage Community Park, 13500 Dakota Avenue South.

No vehicles larger than a pickup truck and no trailers larger than 8 x 12 feet are allowed. Payment is accepted in cash or checks.

Yard waste, appliances, electronics and various other items are accepted during the event.

Garbage is accepted at $25 per carload and $45 per truck or trailer load.

To view a complete listing of accepted items and costs, visit www.cityofsavage.com.

