The Legislature ended last session without a plan for providing emergency access to insulin to Minnesotans with diabetes, but Savage’s state legislators said this week an agreement among Democrats and Republicans could come before the year’s end.
The Minnesota Insulin Patient Assistance Program, a plan announced by the Minnesota Senate last month, would require insulin manufactures to provide insulin to Minnesota doctors.
Under the proposal, patients who aren’t covered by other state or federal health care programs and meet income requirements could obtain insulin for up to one year upon presenting a voucher to their physician, according to a news release from the Senate Republican Caucus.
Sen. Dan Hall, R-Burnsville, said the plan is a part of broader efforts by his party to address medicine affordability.
But Rep. Hunter Cantrell, DFL-Savage, said the Senate’s plan doesn’t address people who need insulin immediately.
“Rationing insulin is super dangerous,” he said.
The Democrat-controlled House’s plan, known as the The Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Act, levies a fee on insulin manufacturers and allows pharmacies to provide up to 90 days of emergency insulin to those in need.
Under the proposal, patients are presumed to be eligible and can get insulin while their paperwork is processed by the Department of Human Services.
Gov. Tim Walz said in June he would consider calling a special session to sign an emergency insulin bill into law after plans fell off the table at the end of the budgeting process, according to MinnPost.
Cantrell said he’s optimistic lawmakers can determine a final policy this year, but it will most likely end up on the 2020 agenda.
Hall said the Senate’s proposal offers a longer-term solution to patients rather than “a quick bandaid.” He said he’s hopeful there will be a special session called in 2019.
“I don’t see any reason the governor wouldn’t do that,” he said. “I think our plan is a compromise plan — lets get this plan moving now.”
