Severe storms early Friday produced at least two tornadoes in the south metro, the National Weather Service has confirmed.
Survey teams are continuing to investigate damage from the line of storms that ripped apart fences and trees in parts of the Twin Cities metro around 3 a.m. Friday.
On Friday evening, the National Weather Service Twin Cities said two tornadoes had been confirmed in Minnesota so far and surveyors are continuing to assess the damage.
The confirmed tornadoes occurred in northeast Burnsville near Highway 13 and Cliff Road and in Apple Valley near Cedar Avenue and 145th Street.
Survey results of damaged areas in Lakeville, Savage and Henderson are pending, according to the agency.
In Savage, the neighborhoods between Community Park and Trost Park experienced heavy wind damage with numerous trees toppled, split or completely uprooted.
Brock Olson, a resident near Trost Park, said a loud boom woke him at around 3:20 a.m. A sound like a freight train followed, he said.
Falling trees landed on several homes in the 13700 block of Zarthan Avenue.
At Community Park, newly-opened pickleball courts are closed after wind gusts bent the court's fencing out of the shape.
The city's public works garage nearby also took a hit, with three doors missing and damage to the roof, according to Ron Holbreck, the deputy emergency management director for Scott County.
Additionally, several streetlights were flattened along Connelly Parkway and multiple road signs and traffic lights were warped by the winds.
Lori Buffington, a spokesperson with Great River Energy, said the company's Glendale Substation in Savage also sustained damage.
Crews were able to reconfigure the substation and quickly restore power, but additional repairs will be needed, according to Buffington.
In a memo Friday, City Administrator Brad Larson said he'll provide an update to the Savage City Council during Monday's meeting regarding the city's storm recovery efforts.
On Friday evening, the sounds of chainsaws and stump grinders rang out on residential streets as local residents prepared for the city's debris pick-up on Monday.
All debris must be stacked at the curb and branches should be no longer than eight feet, according to the city of Savage. Residents looking to be added to the pick-up list may call 952-224-3400.