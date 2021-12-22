A lively walk-through Christmas display in Savage’s Dufferin Park neighborhood inspired another year of generosity.
The Christmas Wonderland display at 5293 River Wood Drive is open annually for the public to walk-through and greet homeowners George and Sandi Holman, also known as Santa and Mrs. Claus.
George Holman’s colleagues at SunOpta announced a donation this week that will go towards providing 2,000 meals through 360 Communities, a Burnsville-based non-profit organization.
“George has a heart of gold and we see that both at work, and in his everyday life,” said Jill Barnett, Chief Administrative Officer at SunOpta. “He and his wife Sandi wanted to make a difference and creating the Christmas Wonderland was one way they could bring joy to people during the holiday season.”
Last year, community members visiting the Christmas display delivered around 1,100 pounds of food and $400 in donations to benefit 360 Communities.
“We were so pleased to be able to support this important cause and provide meals for those in need in the community,” Barnett said.
While Santa and Mrs. Claus have made their last appearance for the season, the display remains open daily from 5 p.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m. through New Years.