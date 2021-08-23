Construction is underway on an expansion of Savage Senior Living at Fen Pointe.
The project will bring a new four-story wing to the facility, offering 28 units for assisted living and independent living residents. The construction plans also include 23 additional underground parking stalls.
According to Axial Real Estate Advisors, LLC — the Minneapolis-based real estate investment and advisory firm working on the expansion project — the Savage Senior Living continues to see "strong leasing activity" both before and through the pandemic.
Market projections also indicate a continued demand for additional senior housing, according to Axial.
The senior living community, formerly called Cherrywood Pointe, opened in July, 2015. The four-story complex is located northeast of the Savage Public Library and borders the Savage Fen Scientific and Natural Area.
Construction on the new west-end wing is set to conclude in the spring 2022.
Several new senior housing complexes have been developed in Savage in recent years, including the 32-unit Rivers of Life facility and 40-unit Summers Ridge of Savage facility.
Earlier this summer, Savage officials approved plans to construct a 150-unit senior living on the Loftus farm property at County Road 42 and Dakota Avenue.
The complex, to be owned and operated by Southview Senior Communities, is set to be the largest senior care facility in Savage.