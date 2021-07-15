Local governments are expecting millions in federal pandemic recovery funds to arrive this month, and Savage officials say they’ll look to gather community input before deciding how to spend the money.
Last month, the Savage City Council voted to accept an estimated $3.4 million headed their way under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Nationally, the American Rescue Plan will deliver $350 billion to eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments to respond to the pandemic and help bring back jobs, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
The first half of the money is expected to be distributed to local governments this summer by the Minnesota Management and Budget Office. The second installment of funds is scheduled to arrive one year later.
The Savage City Council last month identified five focus areas for spending their share of the funds.
The city’s stated priorities are investment in housing, broadband access, business outreach, water infrastructure and public engagement.
Under the current proposal, the city plans to spend approximately $36,000 to launch a community engagement platform that’ll be used to collect feedback on spending the rest of the money.
Emily Gunderson, the city’s communications director, said investing in a new platform to communicate with residents will also have long-term benefits as the city looks to further engage residents on a variety of topics.
During a work session Monday, city officials discussed their intention to use the money to address housing insecurities in Scott County.
Housing for individuals who’ve recently been released from incarceration is one need identified in Scott County, according to local officials. Savage Mayor Janet Williams said a domestic violence shelter is also needed.
During the work session, Williams said she hopes the ARPA dollars will help provide “things that are needed, but communities are reluctant to spend money on.”
According to the city documents, officials are considering spending around $500,000 on housing investments and may look to partner with the county, local organizations and other local cities.
On Monday, July 19, the council is scheduled to vote on a draft spending plan.
The draft spending plan is also set to include a community engagement plan, which will outline how the city plans to gather public input over the next several months.
Nearly $29 million for Scott County
On Tuesday, the Scott County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution accepting the county’s ARPA allocation of roughly $28.9 million.
“You would not believe the strings attached and the hoops we have to jump through to even spend $2,000 of this,” Board Vice Chair Mike Beard said. “I’m sure Washington means well, but they sent us almost $29 million dollars and made it incredibly difficult to spend it.”
Beard said county officials should try to lower expectations for the impact the money will have on Scott County’s levy.
“There are several counties around the state that’ve said ‘no thanks’ because the hassle of spending it is worth more than the few dollars they got from the feds,” he added.
The new round of federal aid will be less time-sensitive than the funds received last year under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Under the spending guidance, ARPA costs must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024 and expended by Dec. 31, 2026.