Bianca Gozola, born in October 2018, was a healthy baby; growing up just like her big sister, Fiona.
“She was actually a really, really, chunky baby,” her mother Laura Gozola said. “She ate all the time and was progressing and developing as a normal kid.”
But a purple hue — appearing and disappearing sometimes from Bianca’s lips, cheeks and hands — was the first clue of something wrong.
Additional tests were ordered following Bianca’s 15-month check-up.
“We were approaching it like, ‘check off the box, it’s probably nothing,’” Laura Gozola remembers.
On March 15, 2020 — just 48 hours into Minnesota’s first coronavirus lockdown — an echocardiogram showed Bianca had restrictive cardiomyopathy.
“They knew right away,” Laura Gozola said.
Restrictive cardiomyopathy is the rarest form of cardiomyopathy, according to Mayo Clinic. The condition most commonly effects older adults.
In patients with restrictive cardiomyopathy, the heart muscle becomes rigid and unable to properly expand between heartbeats. Other diseases can trigger the condition, but sometimes, and in Bianca’s case, it occurs with no known cause.
The lower chambers of Bianca’s heart had become too stiff to properly pump blood throughout her body. In the early stages of heart failure, Bianca became listed to receive a heart transplant.
For Nick Gozola, Bianca’s father, the devastating diagnosis set him down a familiar path.
His sister, Kristi, received a heart transplant in eighth grade after being born with several congenital heart defects. She passed away at 21-years-old.
“As a father it’s hitting me differently obviously than being a brother,” Nick Gozola said. “The first time, you thought it would be the only time.”
Bianca’s condition is about a one-in-a-million chance and completely unrelated to his sister’s heart conditions, he said.
For Nick, “lightening struck twice,” Laura said.
The news of Bianca’s diagnosis last year joined with another announcement — the Gozola’s were expecting a third child.
Laura was around two months pregnant when Bianca was diagnosed. At the same time, the coronavirus pandemic was bearing down and uprooting life both inside and outside of the hospital.
In a post to friends and family, Nick said their worst nightmare as parents had come true.
The Gozolas continue waiting for Bianca to receive a heart transplant.
Bianca’s 4-year-old sister, Fiona, will begin preschool this year and Devin, their son born in September, is now 6-months-old.
“Both our girls just absolutely love Devin — he’s the highlight of their life,” Laura Gozola said.
“I think it’ll be hard for them when Fiona starts preschool this fall because it’s the first time they won’t be together,” Laura Gozola said. “Right now they are together 24/7.”
The Gozolas said they’re thankful to see a typical sister bond between Fiona and Bianca despite their differences.
“Fiona is just the most thoughtful, caring, supportive, sweet, smart little girl,” Laura Gozola said.
Today, Nick models some of the parenting skills he observed in his own parents growing up.
“My parents did an extremely good job of making sure my sister Katie and I knew that we were important — that we were still a priority in their lives even though Kristi at times required more attention,” he said. “We really try to do that as best we can with Fiona and Devin.”
With both Nick and Laura working to support the family, Bianca attends daycare.
She continually receives medication through an intravenous line on her arm, which attaches to a backpack containing her medication.
“She’s just the sweetest little girl,” Laura Gozola said. “She loves playing hide-and-seek and chase, but she can’t run very fast.”
Support for the Gozola family
Donations are being collected through the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) to help cover Bianca’s medical expenses.
COTA supports transplant families at no-cost by ensuring 100% of the funds donated on behalf of each patient goes towards transplant-related expenses, according to the organization’s website.
Bianca may use the funds given in her name at any point in her lifetime. Through COTA, any funds remaining at the time of a patient’s death are transferred to another patient’s needs rather than given to the family.
To date, 156 contributors have donated approximately $35,000 to Bianca through the organization.
The Gozola’s are currently appealing a decision by their insurance provider to deny coverage of Bianca’s transplant at Children’s Minnesota.
During the past year, the Gozola’s have leaned on the support and friendship of their neighbors in the Eagle Creek neighborhood.
“They are probably the most kind and generous people that you’ll meet,” said neighbor Brittany Seaburg.
“It’s been such a blessing for us in so many different ways,” Nick Gozola said. “The kids all play so well together. I consider them family at this point.”