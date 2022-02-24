Savage residents will stay together under Minnesota’s new legislative districts.
The redistricting maps unveiled earlier this month, which come into play for the 2022 election, carve out new boundaries for Minnesota’s eight congressional seats and 201 legislative districts.
One Minnesota Senate District, to be re-named Senate District 55, and one Minnesota House District, 55A, will span the entirety of Savage.
Sen. Lindsey Port reaffirmed her re-election campaign this month following the release of the new maps.
“We have so much work to do and I will remain committed to being a champion for affordable housing, protecting reproductive rights, and climate change,” Port wrote. “To the new people within the district, welcome. I am excited about the work we can all accomplish together.”
Port’s election flipped the seat blue in 2020 when she defeated Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Hall.
Spanning across Savage and Burnsville, the new Senate District 55 runs along a straight southern boundary line, cutting across south of Buck Hill and running through the Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve.
The current boundaries, under which Port represents Senate District 56, stretch in an irregular shape into northwest Lakeville, extending as far south as 185th Street West.
Many metro-area legislative districts were geographically condensed, driven by population growth in the suburban core.
HOUSE DISTRICT
House District 56A, represented by first-term DFL’er Rep. Jess Hanson, becomes newly-drawn House District 55A under the new districting plan.
Hanson, who is seeking re-election, said her district likely experienced the fewest changes compared to any other House District in Minnesota.
Savage, for example, remains entirely in Hanson’s district and only minor realignments occurred in Burnsville, most impacting commercial and industrial areas.
To account for population growth, the district lost one entire precinct in Burnsville and a very small portion of another. Hanson said around 5,000 voters were impacted by these changes.
Burnsville’s riverfront industrial district along Interstate-35W, which includes the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill, Kraemer Mining & Materials and the Freeway Landfill superfund site, joined Hanson’s district.
Previously, these properties belonged in the district of Rep. Sandra Masin, DFL-Eagan.
Hanson said the Vista View neighborhood, where she lives in Burnsville, is the most directly impacted by the landfills and other industrial operations in the corridor, making the addition to her district a natural placement.
While Hanson said she avoids thinking about the new legislative maps as good or bad, she said she is glad the communities in her district stayed together.
“We have a really strong community here,” she said. “Our values are aligned, our communities are connected.”
LOOKING AHEAD
While the November ballot remains uncertain, a rematch between Hanson and former Republican state representative Pam Myhra might be in the forecast.
Hanson, then a newcomer, defeated Myhra in 2020.
Myhra previously held the seat from 2011-14 before stepping away to campaign for higher office, including bids for Lieutenant Governor, U.S. Congress and Minnesota State Auditor.
In an email to Southwest News Media in early February, Myhra confirmed she’d been fundraising for a 2022 campaign. However, when reached after the redistricting maps were released, Myhra indicated she’d not yet reached a final decision.