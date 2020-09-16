Decks, porches and patio projects are bringing about a record-setting year for building permits in Savage.
Savage Chief Building Official Jay Scherer said residents spending more time at home during the pandemic crisis is driving the increase in home projects.
“They are just looking for something to do and how can they improve their home they are living in right now,” he said.
At the end of August, the city had issued 1,171 residential addition and alternation permits so far this year — that number stood at 851 permits at the same time last year.
Several large-scale projects underway around town have also put a high demand on the city’s building department.
“Our inspections did not miss a beat during the pandemic crisis,” Scherer said.
The expansion of Prior Lake High School, construction of Hamilton Ridge Elementary and the 190-unit apartment complex being built near Lifetime Fitness name a few projects pushing inspections to an all-time high.
Scherer said city staffers always wear a mask when interacting with residents, and ask residents to do the same.
“We are here to provide a great customer service,” he said about keeping pace with project demands amid the pandemic’s risks. “We haven’t had any problems with that whatsoever.”