A historic Savage farm hit the market this month.
The private hobby farm nestled on the northwest corner of McColl Drive and Lynn Avenue operated as a dairy farm throughout the twentieth century.
It's the priciest residential property currently on the market in Savage with an asking price of $1,199,000.
The 5.7-acre property includes a hen house, machine shed, storage shed, barn and outdoor riding arena, according to the realty listing. The two-story farm house, built in 1920, includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The farm's history traces back to Kris Kristensen and Einar Hansen.
The pair rented the Tim O’Reagan farm, just south of what is now Burnsville High School, in the mid-1920s, according to archives compiled by the Savage Library.
They operated a dairy farm with a milk route in South Minneapolis and had two delivery trucks, one of which was driven by Savage Mayor Janet Williams’ father, Jens Bohn Sr.
In 1938, Kristensen began farming on the corner of Nicollet Avenue and Highway 13. In 1941, he purchased a farm in Savage and moved Lynnhurst Dairy the following year.
Janet Williams grew up on the dairy farm and today lives next door on Bohn Court; the L-shaped street around the farm's perimeter.
Bohn continued delivering milk on the South Minneapolis route until 1953, when raw milk could no longer be delivered in Minnesota, according to archives.
In 1959, a large fire broke out at Lynnhurst Dairy. News reports from the time say firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to a 128-by-36 foot barn. A smaller utility barn, five calves, feed and machinery were lost in the fire.
The Bohns continued operating Lynnhurst Dairy until 1968, when the cows were sold at auction.
The farm last sold to Bobby Williams, the co-founder of Bobby & Steve’s Auto World, for $600,000 in 2017.
For years, the property's tenants have cared for rabbits and hosted educational events under the "Peacebunny Cottage" name.
Previous proposals for the land
In recent years, two developments have been proposed for the property, but both were withdrawn after outcry from neighbors on Bohn Court.
A proposal for 31 market-rate townhomes, proposed in the spring of 2019, would have required both a city comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning from low density to medium density.
Concerns about traffic safety, the number of proposed units and the quality of the development drew a crowd of upset residents to a neighborhood meeting.
A few months later, before city officials weighed-in, the plans were withdrawn.
In 2017, developers with the Five Stars Recovery Center sought a comprehensive plan amendment to build a campus-style addiction treatment facility that could house up to 120 adult clients.
However, they also withdrew their application following poor reception of the plans at a neighborhood meeting.