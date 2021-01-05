Freshman lawmakers representing Savage celebrated their first day in office Tuesday.
The Minnesota Legislature convened for the first day of the regular session Jan. 5, and State Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville, and Rep. Jess Hanson, DFL-Savage, officially took office.
Port defeated longtime incumbent Sen. Dan Hall in the race for Minnesota Senate District 56 in November, and Hanson won the House District 56A race against Republican Pam Myhra after former Rep. Hunter Cantrell, elected as a freshman in 2018, announced he wouldn't seek re-election.
"Thank you to District 56 for your trust and and support," Port posted on Facebook. "I look forward to serving our communities and working with you to build the future worthy of us. It's an honor to be your senator."
Port will serve on finance and policy committees for the commerce and consumer protection division and housing divisions. She's also assigned to the technology and reform policy committee, and will serve as Minority Lead for metro governance.
"All of these committees will give us an opportunity to fight for a fair, just, abundant vision for Minnesota that values and includes us all," Port wrote.
Hanson will serve on the finance and policy committees for the agriculture, higher education and human services divisions. Her fourth committee assignment is the Behavioral Health Policy Division.
"The feelings I'm having are surreal," Hanson posted to Facebook. "This is my dream job. The opportunity to serve my community and my beloved home state in this capacity invokes indescribable feelings."
"I'm blessed to have been entrusted with this responsibility," she continued. "As I sit in my office today, I am thinking of everyone who helped me get here and what they sent me here to do. I'm more than ready to get to work, and I'm so honored to have amazing people by my side along the way."